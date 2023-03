This dusty park consists of a giant map of Khövsgöl aimag with each sum (district) represented by a bit of public artwork that ranges from appealingly kitschy to kind of terrifying (examples include concrete dead-eyed goats, murals, and crumbling statues with faces marred by exposed rebar). A large Buddha statue, donated by South Koreans, is located nearby, as is a small amusement park for the kids.