An eerie dusty plain and the ruins of arched gates make for a dramatic backdrop to this monastery. The original structure (Möröngiin Khuree) was built around 1890 and housed some 2000 monks. It was rebuilt and reopened in June 1990 and now has around three dozen monks of all ages. The concrete ger contains a great collection of thangkas (Buddhist scroll paintings). No set visiting hours, but even if the monastery is closed, the exterior and grounds are attractive.