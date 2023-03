Given the variety of wildlife in the aimag, stuffed animals such as the ibex and the lynx are, not surprisingly, the main feature of the museum; there's also a large tusk from a woolly mammoth dating back at least 40,000 years. Highlights of the ethnographic display include a beribboned shaman's outfit, a wooden Tsaatan saddle and furry skis, a Choijin robe with a skull-bedecked headpiece, and a rare sukh khuur (swan's-head fiddle).