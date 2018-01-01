Welcome to Mörön

Imagine a loose, spread-out grid of streets surrounded by green hills, with a wrestling stadium here, a large dusty park there, a couple of multi-storey hotels, a busy labyrinthine market, a few gers and a temple complex on the outskirts. That's Mörön (Мөрөн; pronounced mu-roon not 'moron'), a transport hub in northern Mongolia that's also the centre of civilisation in this part of the country (think internet, an actual tourist information office and a couple of half-decent restaurants). It comes alive in summer when tourists pass through on their way to Khövsgöl Nuur, and if you're exploring the area, you'll probably find yourself lingering here a day or two. This is a good spot to stock up on supplies, grab a hot shower, sit down on a functioning toilet and generally enjoy life's little luxuries.

Detailed Itinerary1Day:ULAANBAATAR Arrive in Ulaanbaatar , meeting with guide and transfer to hotel. City tour: visit Sukhbaatar square and National history museum. Dinner and overnight at hotel. 2Day:ULAANBAATAR – MORON TOWN – KHUVSGUL LAKE After breakfast visit to Gandan Monastery. And drive to airport to fly to Moron town and continue driving to Khuvsgul lake for 110kms. Box lunch. Arrive at tourist camp on the coast of the lake. Transfer to gers and free time around the camp. There are optional tours such as horse riding, fishing and boating. Overnight stay in gers at camp. 3Day:KHUVSGUL LAKE Early in the morning drive to Tsaatan (Reindeer) family. To see the lifestyle of taiga forest people. Visit their tepee. On the way back to the camp visit to yak breeding family. Taste yak milk products. In the evening free time in the picturesque places. Overnight stay in gers at camp. 4Day:KHUVSGUL LAKE – MORON TOWN – ULAANBAATAR Drive to local airport to fly back to Ulaanbaatar. After arrival, visit to Natural history museum, which displays findings related to dinosaurs excavations. After the museum shopping. Dinner at local restaurant. Overnight at hotel. 5Day:Meet at the hotel and transfer to the airport for departure. (B)
