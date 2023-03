As Soviet propaganda goes, this victory monument, located just outside Khalkhgol, is a masterpiece of the genre. The sculpture features a stylised Mongolian maiden on one side and grim-faced Soviet and Mongolian soldiers standing together in defence of the Motherland on the reverse. The entire thing is made of dark metal and comes off as muscular and intimidating, as opposed to the sombre, reflective memorials you may be accustomed to.