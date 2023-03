The exterior of this museum, dedicated to the Battle of Khalkhiin Gol, reeks of age, pigeon poop and neglect, but the interior remains well tended and interesting. A caretaker will show you a diorama of the area, battle maps, photos of the soldiers and the tools of war scattered throughout, accompanied by sombre music over the loudspeakers. A bright marble shrine to the fallen forms a centrepiece to the entire affair.