Unknown Heroes' Grave

Mongolia

Near the riverbank there's a modest memorial marking the unknown heroes' grave, where 80 nameless Mongolian men are seeing out eternity.

  • Yalaltiin Khoshuu

    Yalaltiin Khoshuu

    7.77 MILES

    As Soviet propaganda goes, this victory monument, located just outside Khalkhgol, is a masterpiece of the genre. The sculpture features a stylised…

  • Ikh Burkhant

    Ikh Burkhant

    10.08 MILES

    At Ikh Burkhant, a huge image of the bodhisattva Janraisig (‘Avalokitesvara’ in Sanskrit) is carved into the hillside, her legs splayed and her face…

  • Victory Museum

    Victory Museum

    8.22 MILES

    The exterior of this museum, dedicated to the Battle of Khalkhiin Gol, reeks of age, pigeon poop and neglect, but the interior remains well tended and…

  • Yakovlev Сhuudiin Tank Khoshuu

    Yakovlev Сhuudiin Tank Khoshuu

    5.41 MILES

    Features an actual a Soviet tank on a pedestal, along with a sleek concrete slab. It's located 23km northwest of the town.

