Near the riverbank there's a modest memorial marking the unknown heroes' grave, where 80 nameless Mongolian men are seeing out eternity.
Unknown Heroes' Grave
Mongolia
Nearby Mongolia attractions
1. Yakovlev Сhuudiin Tank Khoshuu
5.41 MILES
Features an actual a Soviet tank on a pedestal, along with a sleek concrete slab. It's located 23km northwest of the town.
7.77 MILES
As Soviet propaganda goes, this victory monument, located just outside Khalkhgol, is a masterpiece of the genre. The sculpture features a stylised…
8.22 MILES
The exterior of this museum, dedicated to the Battle of Khalkhiin Gol, reeks of age, pigeon poop and neglect, but the interior remains well tended and…
10.08 MILES
At Ikh Burkhant, a huge image of the bodhisattva Janraisig (‘Avalokitesvara’ in Sanskrit) is carved into the hillside, her legs splayed and her face…