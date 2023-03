Shadavdarjaliin Khiid, in the western part of town near the Sports Palace, is a freshly painted, walled temple complex with some ovoo (shamanistic offering) trees and a dozen monks. The original monastery in this area was built in 1660 and housed the first Buddhist philosophy school in Mongolia; at its peak, before the Stalinist purges of 1938, the monastery was home to more than 1000 monks.