Khentii Ethnography Museum

This excellent museum occupies the 18th-century home of the Tsetseg Khan, who governed most of eastern Mongolia during the Manchu reign. Standout exhibits include ethnic costumes and Khalkh silver jewellery, a shaman outfit complete with skull and feathers, a 1923 portrait of the last Tsetseg Khan, handmade chess sets, and wooden spiral puzzles. Exhibits are treated with obvious care and attention, and the integration of the palace space with museum galleries is seamless.