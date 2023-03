About 24km east of Baldan Bereeven Khiid, on the dirt track that leads to Binder, you'll pass through the green mountains and squiggly river of the Khurkh Valley. What's here? Nothing. As in, no people. Or fences. Or anything man-made. It's simply an exceptionally beautiful place in very sparsely populated country. Go ahead. Camp. Pick your nose. No one is watching.