This series of deer stones, which may have served as burial markers during the Bronze and Iron ages, can be found about 17km past Baldan Bereeven Khiid, on the way to Binder. Local folklore holds that a young Temujin – the man who became Chinggis Khaan – swore an oath of brotherhood with his friend Jamukha here, finalised with gifts of sheep knuckles wrapped in gold.

The pair would go on to become fierce rivals, and their falling-out would lead to two decades of warfare on the open steppes.