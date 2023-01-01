Öglögchiin Kherem

Literally ‘Almsgivers Wall’, but also known as ‘Chinggis Khaan’s Castle’, this 3.2km-long stone wall, believed to date from the 8th century, stretches around a rocky slope in Batshireet sum (district). It was once thought to be a defensive work or a game preserve, but archaeological digs have identified at least 60 ancient graves within the walls, indicating that it may have been a royal cemetery. Be on the lookout for a large rock known as 'Chinggis Khaan's Saddle'.

Chinggis would be hard-pressed to live in his 'castle' today, as all that's left is the crumbling, several-feet-high fortification. The site is 8km west of the road to Batshireet.