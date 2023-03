Six kilometres northwest of Tizimín, this community-run cenote comes as a lovely surprise after the grittier town. It's well run, clean, set in pretty landscaped gardens and even has an attractive restaurant (8am to 6:30pm, mains M$80 to M$200) that serves breakfast for early comers. If you've had fun, ask for a marker and add some doodle and scrawl to the walls.