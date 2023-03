Just 5km from San Felipe, tiny Isla Cerritos was an important Maya port city back in the day. And while the entire island was covered with buildings during this era – archaeological expeditions have turned up nearly 50,000 artifacts – it’s virtually deserted today, and none of the buildings have been restored. You can get there with a tour or catch a motorboat on the east side of the San Felipe boardwalk for around M$1000 per boat.