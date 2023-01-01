Templo & Exconvento de Los Santos Reyes

The Church of the Three Wise Kings and the attached convent (on opposite sides of Calle 51 on the plaza) was built in 1563 by the Franciscans. It's believed that even then, the church and convent were separated, due to the urbanization of the city at the time; these days, a road still divides the two buildings.

The austere facade of the church comprises two distinct 'levels': one lacks any ornamentation, the other has a window surrounded by three empty niches, believed to be for icons of the Three Kings to whom the church is dedicated. On each niche are stone carvings of the sun, moon and star of the East that the Kings followed to find Jesus after his birth.