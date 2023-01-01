Tohcok (spelled Tacob on signs) is 3.5km northwest of Hopelchén. Of the 40-odd structures found at this Maya site, the only one that has been significantly excavated displays features of the Puuc and Chenes styles. The talkative custodian, Pepe, can point out a chultún (Maya underground cistern), one of around 45 in the zone.

You can walk to Tohcok from Hopelchén along the main 'highway', but there are also half-hourly white vans (marked 'Transporte Escolares') that leave from the plaza and take kids to a nearby school; from here it's only a few hundred meters to the ruins.