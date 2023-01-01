Supposedly named after a local landowner from Tabasco, El Tabasqueño boasts a temple-palace (Estructura 1) with a striking monster-mouth doorway, flanked by stacks of eight Chaac masks with hooked snouts. Estructura 2 is a solid free-standing tower, an oddity in Maya architecture.

To reach El Tabasqueño, go 30km south from Hopelchén. Just beyond the village of Pakchén, there’s an easy-to-miss sign at a turnoff on the right; follow this rock-and-gravel road 2km to the site.

You must walk another 500m or so to the site itself.