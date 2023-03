The Gran Plaza, with its ancient buildings and many stelae, is a good place to begin your Calakmul explorations. Climbing the enormous Estructura II, at the south side of the plaza, is a must. A path on the left (east) side of Estructura II leads past the palatial Estructura III, with a dozen rooms atop a raised platform. Walking south from Estructura III you come to Estructura I, Calakmul’s second great pyramid (surpassed by Estructura II).

The best stelae can be found in front of Estructura V.