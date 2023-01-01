Climbing the enormous Estructura II, at the south side of the Gran Plaza, is a must. Each of this pyramid’s sides is 140m long, giving it a footprint of just under 2 hectares – making it by some estimates the largest and tallest known Maya structure. After a good climb you’ll come to what appears to be the top of the building, but go around to the left to reach the real apex.

From here, 45m above the forest floor, you'll have magnificent views of Estructura I to the southeast and Estructura VII to the north – as well as jungle canopy as far as you can see. Facing southwest, you’ll be looking toward the Maya city El Mirador, in neighboring Guatemala.