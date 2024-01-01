Isla de los Alacranes

Guadalajara Region

A ticket booth (9am to 7pm) at the pier’s entrance sells boat tickets to Isla de los Alacranes (Scorpion Island), 6km from Chapala, which has some restaurants and souvenir stalls but is not very captivating. A round-trip, with 30 minutes on the island, costs M$450 per boatload; for one hour on the island it’s M$550.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Tonalá Street Market

    Tonalá Street Market

    26.21 MILES

    On Thursday and Sunday, Tonalá bursts into a huge street market that sprouts on Avenida Tonaltecas and crawls through dozens of streets and alleys and…

  • Museo Pantaleón Panduro

    Museo Pantaleón Panduro

    28.46 MILES

    This superb collection of over 500 pieces of national folk art is housed in a converted religious mission and includes well-displayed miniature figurines,…

  • Museo Nacional de la Cerámica

    Museo Nacional de la Cerámica

    26.26 MILES

    Among the best of the many ceramics museums in the greater Guadalajara region, this one focuses largely on works from Tonalá, arguably the finest in…

  • El Tépalo Waterfall

    El Tépalo Waterfall

    6.97 MILES

    El Tépalo waterfall can be reached on foot from Ajijic. From the center follow Guerra and Encarnación Rosas north, then turn right on Callejón al Tépalo;…

  • Isla de Mezcala

    Isla de Mezcala

    9.92 MILES

    The more interesting island to visit on Lago de Chapala is Isla de Mezcala. Here you’ll find ruins of a fort where Mexican independence fighters held…

  • Los Cazos

    Los Cazos

    25.3 MILES

    About 2km south of town is the leafy park of Los Cazos, with the 30m waterfall Casacada El Salto another 2km walk from the park entrance. You can picnic…

  • Museo Regional de la Cerámica

    Museo Regional de la Cerámica

    28.3 MILES

    The Museo Regional de la Cerámica is set in a great old adobe building with stone arches and mature trees in the courtyard. It's a relatively small…

