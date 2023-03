The more interesting island to visit on Lago de Chapala is Isla de Mezcala. Here you’ll find ruins of a fort where Mexican independence fighters held strong from 1812 to 1816, repulsing several Spanish attacks before finally earning the respect of, and a full pardon from, their enemies. A three-hour round-trip boat ride, including one hour to explore to the island, costs M$2500 for up to eight people.