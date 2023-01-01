The small and peaceful pre-Hispanic ruins at Izapa contain three groups of ruins. The northern group (Grupo F) is on the left side of the road if you’re arriving from Tapachula – watch for the low pyramid mounds; you’ll also see a ball court and several carved stelae and altars. Grupo A has 10 very weathered stele-and-altar pairings around a field. Grupo B is a couple of grass-covered mounds and more stone sculptures, including three curious ball-on-pillar affairs.

Izapa flourished from approximately 200 BC to AD 200, and its carving style (mostly seen on tall slabs known as stelae, fronted by round altars) shows descendants of Olmec deities with their upper lips unnaturally lengthened. Some Maya monuments in Guatemala are similar, and Izapa is considered an important ‘bridge’ between the Olmecs and the Maya. Izapa had 91 known stele-and-altar pairings.

Groups A and B are a little way from the northern group. To reach them go back 700m toward Tapachula and take a signposted road to the left. After 800m you’ll reach a fork with signs to Izapa Grupo A and Izapa Grupo B, each about 250m further on and looked after by caretaker families that may request a small donation.

Izapa is around 11km east of Tapachula on the Talismán road. To get there from Tapachula, take a combi (M$16) from the colectivo terminal or any Talismán-bound bus.