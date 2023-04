The village’s gorgeous three-story wooden 1920s casa grande (big house) has been restored. It belonged to the German immigrants who formerly owned the coffee plantation here, but it’s now the Centro Ecoturístico Santo Domingo and has a restaurant (mains M$70 to M$180), a small creaky-floored and dusty coffee museum (M$10), and a well-tended tropical garden and pool (M$10; free with a meal).