Opened in August, 2019, it's worth coming here, even if it's just to tour the lovely building, a former palace. The museum's intentions are good: to promote the history of the city, including the influence of the migrants who ventured here (there's a fascinating section on the Japanese and Chinese). However, it's light on exhibits and heavy on textual descriptions. If you can read Spanish, these provide an in-depth look at the growth of the city and surrounds.