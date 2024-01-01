Main Entrance

Palenque

Main entrance to the ruins with snack bars. You're likely to be launched upon by guides; ensure they are the registered guides, identifiable by their ID cards.

    Palenque Ruins

    0.12 MILES

    Ancient Palenque stands at the precise point where the first hills rise out of the Gulf coast plain, and the dense jungle covering these hills forms an…

  • Cascada Welib-Já

    Cascada Welib-Já

    17.96 MILES

    Thirty kilometers from Palenque, these 25m-high curtains of water aren't the most dramatic water features in the area, but the turquoise river pools make…

  • Temples of the Cross Group at the Mayan ruins of Palenque.

    Grupo de las Cruces

    0.26 MILES

    Pakal’s son, Kan B’alam II, was a prolific builder, and soon after the death of his father started designing the temples of the Grupo de las Cruces…

  • Acrópolis Sur

    Acrópolis Sur

    0.24 MILES

    In the jungle south of the Grupo de las Cruces is the Southern Acropolis, where archaeologists have made some terrific finds in recent excavations. You…

  • Palenque Northeastern Groups

    Palenque Northeastern Groups

    0.43 MILES

    East of the Grupo Norte, the main path crosses Arroyo Otolum. Some 70m beyond the stream, a right fork will take you to Grupo C, a set of jungle-covered…

  • Templo XIX

    Templo XIX

    0.28 MILES

    In 1999, in Templo XIX, archaeologists made the most important Palenque find for decades: an 8th-century limestone platform with stunning carvings of…

Nearby Palenque attractions

1. Templo de la Calavera

0.07 MILES

Also called Templo XII, this temple takes its popular name from the relief sculpture of a rabbit or deer skull at the foot of one of its pillars.

3. Templo XI

0.08 MILES

Overgrown and of little interest, Templo XI is the first structure you'll see entering the site from the main entrance.

4. Templo de las Inscripciones Group

0.09 MILES

As you walk in from the entrance the vegetation suddenly peels away to reveal many of Palenque’s most magnificent buildings in one sublime vista. A line…

5. Templo XIII

0.09 MILES

This temple contains the tomb of a female dignitary, whose remains were found colored red (as a result of treatment with cinnabar) when unearthed in 1994…

6. Palenque Ruins

0.12 MILES

Ancient Palenque stands at the precise point where the first hills rise out of the Gulf coast plain, and the dense jungle covering these hills forms an…

7. Templo de las Inscripciones

0.12 MILES

Perhaps the most celebrated burial monument in the Americas, this is the tallest and most stately of Palenque’s buildings. Constructed on eight levels,…

8. Tower

0.14 MILES

Built in the 8th century by Ahkal Mo’ Nahb’ III and restored in 1955, the tower has remnants of fine stucco reliefs on the walls, but you’re not allowed…