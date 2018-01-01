Taxco and Cuernavaca Day Trip from Mexico City

After meeting your guide, you will take a scenic drive to Cuernavaca, "The City of the Eternal Spring.” Here, you will visit its main landmarks.See the Cathedral, which is the seat of the Catholic diocese of the same name in Mexico. This building is from the sixteenth century, making it one of the oldest cathedrals in the whole country. Your sightseeing tour continues to the Palacio de Cortés, which Hernán Cortés ordered to be built in the immediate years of Mexico conquest. Finally, you'll visit the monument to Morelos. He was a military insurgent and Mexican patriot, who organized and was the architect of the second stage of the War of Independence of Mexico. After seeing the best of Cuernavaca, you will drive to Taxco, a colonial city with hundreds of years of history. The city is nestled on a hillside with winding cobblestone streets, tile roofed buildings, cozy squares and a strong Old World ambiance that has survived through hundreds of years. During your visit, you will see Santa Prisca, one of Mexico’s grandest churches. It was built in 1759 by French immigrant Jose de la Borda who literally stumbled upon a huge silver spring. Taxco is known worldwide for its quality silver mines and shops so you will have the opportunity to see and buy art pieces from Mexican artisans. After a great day out learning more about Mexico, you'll head back to Mexico City