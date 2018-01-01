Welcome to Taxco
Taxco, 160km southwest of Mexico City, has ridden waves of boom and bust associated with wealthy silver deposits discovered here in the 16th century and then repeatedly until the early 20th century. With its silver now almost depleted, Taxco thrives on tourism. As such, it’s a rare example of preservation-centric development in Mexico. Unlike many colonial-era towns, Taxco has not been engulfed by industrial suburbs, and new buildings must conform to the old in scale, style and materials. This preserves Taxco as a striking small city and one of the best weekend trips from the capital.
Head to Cuernavaca, a popular weekend retreat for Mexico City residents, where a small city tour will be given. It is a beautiful city known as the 'city of eternal spring' for its joyous atmosphere and enjoyable climate. You'll then take a scenic drive to Taxco, which is known as the 'silver city' and is one of the prettiest towns in Mexico. The city tumbles across a hillside with winding cobblestone streets, tile roofed buildings, cozy squares and a strong Old World ambiance that has survived for hundreds of years. You'll then visit one of Mexico's grandest churches, Santa Prisca. It was built in 1759 by French immigrant Jose de la Borda who literally stumbled upon a huge silver claim. Santa Prisca is a riot of ornate Baroque styling flanked by twin bell towers. The interior displays some of Mexico's beautiful goldleaf ornamentation. You'll have plenty of time to have lunch and also visit the marketplace and the famous silversmith shops! After seeing Taxco, it is time to head back to Mexico City where you'll be driven back to your hotel.
After hotel pickup, your tour will make the first stop in Chilpancingo (capital of the state of Guerrero) after one-hour drive for you to have breakfast (not included). Three hours later you will arrive in Taxco, a city with a unique architectural style. Walk down its cobblestone streets and see white stucco houses topped with red tiled roofs. Visit the baroque Santa Prisca Cathedral and enjoy some free time to get lunch at a recommended restaurant and see the city at your leisure before returning to Acapulco. Enjoy the different vegetation along the way to this beautiful mining town. Taxco is a small colonial city located in the mountains of the North Sierra. Wrought iron balconies, a common adornment, are usually spilling over with beautiful flowers. Visit the baroque Santa Prisca Cathedral one of the most beautiful in Mexico. Enjoy plenty of time for shopping at this Silver Capital of Mexico while you enjoy its fabulous weather. Taxco is a world known tourist destination and the friendly and hospitable character of its people has not changed. Taxco has been declared a national monument to be conserved to look like it did in the XVIII century. Your tour ends as you drive back to Acapulco and are dropped-off at your hotel.
