Punta Laguna is a fair-sized lake with a small Maya community nearby, 20km northeast of Cobá on the road to Nuevo Xcan. Thus far, it's remained relatively wild. The forest around the lake supports populations of spider and howler monkeys, as well as a variety of birds, and contains small, unexcavated ruins and a cenote. A surprising jaguar population was recently discovered, though chances of seeing one are very slim. Local guides run morning and afternoon tours to spy monkeys.

Intrepid travelers can bring a tent and camp out near the lake, but you'll need to pack your own food, water and insect repellent.

Public transportation is so sparse as to be nonexistent. In a car, you can reach Punta Laguna by heading 18km north from the Cobá junction.