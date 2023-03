This rehabilitated former convent, previously a dilapidated jail, is now a first-class art museum and includes a room dedicated to the work of local magic realist artist, Rodolfo Morales. Morales was responsible for driving much of the restoration of the building which began in 1995. His ashes are interred here too.

After enjoying the art, it's also worth perusing the adjacent church framed by a lovely avenue of slender trees.