El Rey de Matatlán

A popular place to taste and buy artisan mezcal right next to the fields where they grow the agave. Granted, it's a hot spot on the tour-bus circuit (if you're on a tour you'll probably stop here), but the smoky-flavored mezcal is authentic and the terracotta-shaded hacienda with its bar, mill, traditional ovens and fermentation plant is more rustic than industrial. Free explanations of the mezcal-making process are given throughout the day. Afterward you can get tipsy tasting it.