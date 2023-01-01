Museo Comunitario Shan-Dany

This is a good little community museum in the village of Santa Ana del Valle, 33km southeast of central Oaxaca, with exhibits on local textiles, history, archaeology (it has some fine pre-Hispanic ceramic pieces), and the Zapotec Danza de las Plumas, which is danced in Santa Ana during the Fiesta de Esquipulas (January 12−14), on July 26 and during the Fiesta de Santa Ana (August 11−13). The museum is a good place to ask about textile workshops that you can visit.