Plaza Miguel Hidalgo

Northern Central Highlands

LoginSave

The wide and attractive Plaza Miguel Hidalgo is surrounded by portales (arcades) filled with bustling cafes and handicrafts stores, and overlooked by the 19th-century neoclassical La Parroquia de Santa María de la Asunción with its pink facade and decorated tower.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Peña de Bernal

    Peña de Bernal

    16.06 MILES

    This 350m-high rock spire is the third-largest monolith in the world and is considered mystical by many Mexicans. During the vernal equinox thousands of…

  • Casa Museo del Dulce

    Casa Museo del Dulce

    14.93 MILES

    This museum in the town's former sweet factory allows you to wander through kitchens of old, see exhibits about the history of Mexico, candy production…

  • Quinta Fernando Schmoll

    Quinta Fernando Schmoll

    12.71 MILES

    If you have your own wheels, this impressive botanical garden, with over 4400 varieties of cactus, is on the east edge of the village of Cadereyta de…

View more attractions

Nearby Northern Central Highlands attractions

2. Quinta Fernando Schmoll

12.71 MILES

If you have your own wheels, this impressive botanical garden, with over 4400 varieties of cactus, is on the east edge of the village of Cadereyta de…

3. Casa Museo del Dulce

14.93 MILES

This museum in the town's former sweet factory allows you to wander through kitchens of old, see exhibits about the history of Mexico, candy production…

4. Peña de Bernal

16.06 MILES

This 350m-high rock spire is the third-largest monolith in the world and is considered mystical by many Mexicans. During the vernal equinox thousands of…