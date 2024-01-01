The wide and attractive Plaza Miguel Hidalgo is surrounded by portales (arcades) filled with bustling cafes and handicrafts stores, and overlooked by the 19th-century neoclassical La Parroquia de Santa María de la Asunción with its pink facade and decorated tower.
This 350m-high rock spire is the third-largest monolith in the world and is considered mystical by many Mexicans. During the vernal equinox thousands of…
This museum in the town's former sweet factory allows you to wander through kitchens of old, see exhibits about the history of Mexico, candy production…
If you have your own wheels, this impressive botanical garden, with over 4400 varieties of cactus, is on the east edge of the village of Cadereyta de…
If you have your own wheels, this impressive botanical garden, with over 4400 varieties of cactus, is on the east edge of the village of Cadereyta de…
This museum in the town's former sweet factory allows you to wander through kitchens of old, see exhibits about the history of Mexico, candy production…
This 350m-high rock spire is the third-largest monolith in the world and is considered mystical by many Mexicans. During the vernal equinox thousands of…