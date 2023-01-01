Peña de Bernal

This 350m-high rock spire is the third-largest monolith in the world and is considered mystical by many Mexicans. During the vernal equinox thousands of pilgrims converge on the rock to take in its positive energy. Visitors can climb to the rock's halfway point (allow one hour both ways); only professional rock climbers can climb to its peak.

While the climb is easy it's best to come as early in the day as possible to avoid both the crowds and heat. Wear good shoes as the rock face can be slippery.