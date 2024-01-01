Casa Museo del Dulce

Northern Central Highlands

This museum in the town's former sweet factory allows you to wander through kitchens of old, see exhibits about the history of Mexico, candy production and get a sugary hit in the form of the famous dulce de leche (a caramel-like concoction made by heating sweetened milk) bites themselves.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Peña de Bernal

    Peña de Bernal

    1.18 MILES

    This 350m-high rock spire is the third-largest monolith in the world and is considered mystical by many Mexicans. During the vernal equinox thousands of…

  • Plaza Miguel Hidalgo

    Plaza Miguel Hidalgo

    14.93 MILES

    The wide and attractive Plaza Miguel Hidalgo is surrounded by portales (arcades) filled with bustling cafes and handicrafts stores, and overlooked by the…

  • Quinta Fernando Schmoll

    Quinta Fernando Schmoll

    8.78 MILES

    If you have your own wheels, this impressive botanical garden, with over 4400 varieties of cactus, is on the east edge of the village of Cadereyta de…

