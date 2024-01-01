This museum in the town's former sweet factory allows you to wander through kitchens of old, see exhibits about the history of Mexico, candy production and get a sugary hit in the form of the famous dulce de leche (a caramel-like concoction made by heating sweetened milk) bites themselves.
Casa Museo del Dulce
Northern Central Highlands
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.18 MILES
This 350m-high rock spire is the third-largest monolith in the world and is considered mystical by many Mexicans. During the vernal equinox thousands of…
14.93 MILES
The wide and attractive Plaza Miguel Hidalgo is surrounded by portales (arcades) filled with bustling cafes and handicrafts stores, and overlooked by the…
La Parroquia de Santa María de la Asunción
14.9 MILES
The 19th-century neoclassical La Parroquia de Santa María de la Asunción with its pink facade and decorated tower is the town's centerpiece. It overlooks…
8.78 MILES
If you have your own wheels, this impressive botanical garden, with over 4400 varieties of cactus, is on the east edge of the village of Cadereyta de…
Nearby Northern Central Highlands attractions
1.18 MILES
This 350m-high rock spire is the third-largest monolith in the world and is considered mystical by many Mexicans. During the vernal equinox thousands of…
8.78 MILES
If you have your own wheels, this impressive botanical garden, with over 4400 varieties of cactus, is on the east edge of the village of Cadereyta de…
3. La Parroquia de Santa María de la Asunción
14.9 MILES
The 19th-century neoclassical La Parroquia de Santa María de la Asunción with its pink facade and decorated tower is the town's centerpiece. It overlooks…
14.93 MILES
The wide and attractive Plaza Miguel Hidalgo is surrounded by portales (arcades) filled with bustling cafes and handicrafts stores, and overlooked by the…