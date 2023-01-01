Templo de la Purísima Concepción

This impressive neoclassical church is where thousands of Mexican pilgrims descend annually in a pilgrimage (late September to early October) to the supposedly miraculous image of St Francis of Assisi, displayed at the front of the church. A cult has grown up around the statue, whose help is sought in solving problems and cleansing sins. Walk through the door to the left of the altar to find a roomful of retablos, small pictures depicting threatening situations in which St Francis interceded.

Retablos have become much sought after by collectors and are very occasionally seen in antique shops. Sadly, most of those on sale have been stolen from churches such as this one.