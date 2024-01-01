This fine old 19th-century church has an interesting interior of once-glorious but now very faded and decaying frescoes. Outside is the cemetery which is said to be one of the oldest structures in town. Some of the tombs date to the late 1700s. The church is around 1km north of the town center.
Capilla de Guadalupe
San Luis Potosí State
Templo de la Purísima Concepción
0.48 MILES
This impressive neoclassical church is where thousands of Mexican pilgrims descend annually in a pilgrimage (late September to early October) to the…
Centro Cultural de Real de Catorce
0.45 MILES
Opposite the Templo de la Purísima Concepción's facade, the Centro Cultural de Real de Catorce, the old mint, made coins for 14 months (1,489,405 pesos to…
0.37 MILES
A block northwest of Plaza Hidalgo, lies a monument to the town's heyday – the Palenque de Gallos, a cockfighting ring, built like a Roman amphitheater in…
0.05 MILES
It doesn't get much more cowboy than this: on the outskirts of Real de Catorce you can wander in the remains of a former bullring. You'll have to use your…
0.39 MILES
Real's only dedicated art gallery hosts exhibitions and installations of contemporary work in a variety of media in a restored colonial building.
