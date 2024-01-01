Capilla de Guadalupe

San Luis Potosí State

LoginSave

This fine old 19th-century church has an interesting interior of once-glorious but now very faded and decaying frescoes. Outside is the cemetery which is said to be one of the oldest structures in town. Some of the tombs date to the late 1700s. The church is around 1km north of the town center.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Templo de la Purísima Concepción

    Templo de la Purísima Concepción

    0.48 MILES

    This impressive neoclassical church is where thousands of Mexican pilgrims descend annually in a pilgrimage (late September to early October) to the…

  • Centro Cultural de Real de Catorce

    Centro Cultural de Real de Catorce

    0.45 MILES

    Opposite the Templo de la Purísima Concepción's facade, the Centro Cultural de Real de Catorce, the old mint, made coins for 14 months (1,489,405 pesos to…

  • Palenque de Gallos

    Palenque de Gallos

    0.37 MILES

    A block northwest of Plaza Hidalgo, lies a monument to the town's heyday – the Palenque de Gallos, a cockfighting ring, built like a Roman amphitheater in…

  • Plaza de Toros

    Plaza de Toros

    0.05 MILES

    It doesn't get much more cowboy than this: on the outskirts of Real de Catorce you can wander in the remains of a former bullring. You'll have to use your…

  • Galería Vega m57

    Galería Vega m57

    0.39 MILES

    Real's only dedicated art gallery hosts exhibitions and installations of contemporary work in a variety of media in a restored colonial building.

View more attractions

Nearby San Luis Potosí State attractions

1. Plaza de Toros

0.05 MILES

It doesn't get much more cowboy than this: on the outskirts of Real de Catorce you can wander in the remains of a former bullring. You'll have to use your…

2. Palenque de Gallos

0.37 MILES

A block northwest of Plaza Hidalgo, lies a monument to the town's heyday – the Palenque de Gallos, a cockfighting ring, built like a Roman amphitheater in…

3. Galería Vega m57

0.39 MILES

Real's only dedicated art gallery hosts exhibitions and installations of contemporary work in a variety of media in a restored colonial building.

4. Centro Cultural de Real de Catorce

0.45 MILES

Opposite the Templo de la Purísima Concepción's facade, the Centro Cultural de Real de Catorce, the old mint, made coins for 14 months (1,489,405 pesos to…

5. Templo de la Purísima Concepción

0.48 MILES

This impressive neoclassical church is where thousands of Mexican pilgrims descend annually in a pilgrimage (late September to early October) to the…