Opposite the Templo de la Purísima Concepción's facade, the Centro Cultural de Real de Catorce, the old mint, made coins for 14 months (1,489,405 pesos to be exact) in the mid-1860s. This classic monument has been exquisitely restored over the last few years and now houses a cultural center and gallery with several levels of temporary exhibitions. Check out their Facebook page for details of upcoming events. The bottom floor has a permanent exhibition depicting photos and machinery from the original mint.