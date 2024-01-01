Museo Salas Carranza

Northeast Mexico

LoginSave

Tucked inside the Palacio de Gobierno, this small museum is dedicated to Saltillo and it's place in Mexico's history. Guides walk visitors through the exhibits, highlighting the work of Venustiano Carranza, arguably the state's most successful politician who served as governor and rose to the presidency.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museo de las Aves de México

    Museo de las Aves de México

    0.36 MILES

    Mexico ranks 10th in the world in terms of avian diversity, and this fascinating museum displays more than 3000 stuffed and mounted species, many in…

  • Museo del Desierto

    Museo del Desierto

    2.38 MILES

    Saltillo's top attraction, this no-expense-spared natural history museum is highly enjoyable and informative (even if you don’t speak Spanish). Exhibits…

  • Museo del Sarape y Trajes Mexicanos

    Museo del Sarape y Trajes Mexicanos

    0.06 MILES

    An excellent museum devoted to the Mexican sarapes (blankets with an opening for the head) that Saltillo is famous for. There's a priceless collection to…

  • Centro Cultural Vito Alessio Robles

    Centro Cultural Vito Alessio Robles

    0.12 MILES

    Once Saltillo's city hall, this cultural center houses the most extensive mural painted by a woman in Mexico. At 500 sq m, it is a remarkable and…

  • Museo del Palacio de Saltillo

    Museo del Palacio de Saltillo

    0.01 MILES

    Located within the Palacio de Gobierno, this sleek museum focuses on the history of the Coahuila with an emphasis on the state governors. Exhibits include…

  • Catedral de Saltillo

    Catedral de Saltillo

    0.06 MILES

    Built between 1745 and 1800, Saltillo’s cathedral has one of Mexico’s finest Churrigueresque facades, with columns of elaborately carved, pale-gray stone…

View more attractions

Nearby Northeast Mexico attractions

1. Museo del Palacio de Saltillo

0.01 MILES

Located within the Palacio de Gobierno, this sleek museum focuses on the history of the Coahuila with an emphasis on the state governors. Exhibits include…

2. Catedral de Saltillo

0.06 MILES

Built between 1745 and 1800, Saltillo’s cathedral has one of Mexico’s finest Churrigueresque facades, with columns of elaborately carved, pale-gray stone…

3. Museo del Sarape y Trajes Mexicanos

0.06 MILES

An excellent museum devoted to the Mexican sarapes (blankets with an opening for the head) that Saltillo is famous for. There's a priceless collection to…

4. Centro Cultural Vito Alessio Robles

0.12 MILES

Once Saltillo's city hall, this cultural center houses the most extensive mural painted by a woman in Mexico. At 500 sq m, it is a remarkable and…

5. Museo de las Aves de México

0.36 MILES

Mexico ranks 10th in the world in terms of avian diversity, and this fascinating museum displays more than 3000 stuffed and mounted species, many in…

6. Museo del Desierto

2.38 MILES

Saltillo's top attraction, this no-expense-spared natural history museum is highly enjoyable and informative (even if you don’t speak Spanish). Exhibits…