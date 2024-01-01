Tucked inside the Palacio de Gobierno, this small museum is dedicated to Saltillo and it's place in Mexico's history. Guides walk visitors through the exhibits, highlighting the work of Venustiano Carranza, arguably the state's most successful politician who served as governor and rose to the presidency.
Museo Salas Carranza
Northeast Mexico
Nearby Northeast Mexico attractions
