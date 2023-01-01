Museo de las Aves de México

Mexico ranks 10th in the world in terms of avian diversity, and this fascinating museum displays more than 3000 stuffed and mounted species, many in convincing dioramas of their natural habitat. Exhibits are divided by ecosystem: desert, ocean, rain forest, mangrove etc. There are special sections featuring multimedia exhibits on feathers, beaks and migration. The museum also explores the evolution of birds, with some impressive, life-size models of prehistoric ancestors. Signage in Spanish and English.

Guided tours available from 12:30pm onward.