Museo del Desierto

Saltillo's top attraction, this no-expense-spared natural history museum is highly enjoyable and informative (even if you don’t speak Spanish). Exhibits explore the Chihuahuense Desert (the largest desert is North America), reveal why sea currents can create deserts and how sand dunes are formed. Children will love the dinosaurs, particularly the Tyrannosaurus rex. There’s also a reptile house, prairie dogs, gray wolves and a botanical garden with more than 400 cactus species.