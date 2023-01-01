The official visitor center for the Cuatrociénegas nature reserve, this small structure has informative displays about the reserve in Spanish and English. The Poza Las Tortugas, a good turtle-spotting pool, is right behind here, while 1.5km further back is the aptly named Poza Azul (Blue Pond), one of the reserve’s most photographed sites. Licensed guides can be hired here (there's no fee, you'll pay admission for the individual sites). In town the tourist information office has a list of recommended guides, all of which can provide transport if you don't have a car. Located about 9km southwest of town.