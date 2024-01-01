Bodegas Ferriño

Northeast Mexico

This winery, one of the oldest in the Americas, was founded by an Italian immigrant, Don Miguel Ferriño Lander, in 1860. It's known for its 'Sangre de Cristo' wine, a red table wine that's fruity and sweet. Located 1km north of the central plaza along Carranza, an easy walk. Tastings available upon request; tours offered with advance reservation only.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Dunas de yeso, the gypsum dunes of Cuatro Ciénegas in Coahuila, Mexico.

    Dunas de Yeso

    11.33 MILES

    Located within the Cuatrociénegas Reserve, these blinding-white gypsum sand dunes – the second largest in North America – contrast superbly with the six…

  • Poza Azul in the World Biosphere Reserve of Cuatro Cienegas, located at north of Mexico in the estate of Coahuila, a biological reserve with a small ecosystems with a unique fauna and flora around the world.

    Poza Azul

    5.49 MILES

    The official visitor center for the Cuatrociénegas nature reserve, this small structure has informative displays about the reserve in Spanish and English…

  • Museo Casa Venustiano Carranza

    Museo Casa Venustiano Carranza

    0.51 MILES

    Housed in Venustiano Carranza's childhood home, this well-conceived museum relates the life story of Cuatro Ciénegas' most famous son. From mayor to…

  • Casa de la Cultura

    Casa de la Cultura

    0.62 MILES

    Located in the former home of Venustiano Carranza, a revolutionary leader turned Mexican president, this simple museum has a small but interesting display…

  • Mina de Mármol

    Mina de Mármol

    13.63 MILES

    Massive slabs of marble, some of it encrusted with fossils of fish and other marine life that swam in this valley when it was an ocean, greet you at this…

