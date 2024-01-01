Bodegas Ferriño

This winery, one of the oldest in the Americas, was founded by an Italian immigrant, Don Miguel Ferriño Lander, in 1860. It's known for its 'Sangre de Cristo' wine, a red table wine that's fruity and sweet. Located 1km north of the central plaza along Carranza, an easy walk. Tastings available upon request; tours offered with advance reservation only.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Área de Protección de Flora y Fauna Cuatrociénegas
5.49 MILES
With hundreds of shimmering cerulean pozas (pools) and streams in the middle of the Desierto Chihuahuense (Chihuahuan Desert), this 843-sq-km nature…
11.33 MILES
Located within the Cuatrociénegas Reserve, these blinding-white gypsum sand dunes – the second largest in North America – contrast superbly with the six…
5.49 MILES
The official visitor center for the Cuatrociénegas nature reserve, this small structure has informative displays about the reserve in Spanish and English…
Museo Casa Venustiano Carranza
0.51 MILES
Housed in Venustiano Carranza's childhood home, this well-conceived museum relates the life story of Cuatro Ciénegas' most famous son. From mayor to…
0.62 MILES
Located in the former home of Venustiano Carranza, a revolutionary leader turned Mexican president, this simple museum has a small but interesting display…
13.63 MILES
Massive slabs of marble, some of it encrusted with fossils of fish and other marine life that swam in this valley when it was an ocean, greet you at this…
