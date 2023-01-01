Museo Casa Venustiano Carranza

Housed in Venustiano Carranza's childhood home, this well-conceived museum relates the life story of Cuatro Ciénegas' most famous son. From mayor to senator to governor to revolutionary leader to Mexican president, Carranza was a lifelong politician who was known as savvy but stubborn. (He was assassinated in 1920.) Multimedia exhibits, personal effects and photos are displayed throughout the gorgeously restored home.

Knowledgable guides walk visitors through the exhibits, highlighting special pieces. Signage in Spanish only. Donations requested.