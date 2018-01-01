Welcome to Ixtapa
Ixtapa activities
Xihuacan Culture and Archaeology Tour
The drive from your hotel to the archaeological dig is approximately 45 minutes, spend about 3 hours exploring all of the ceremonial center, then drive 35 minutes to get to the beach and have lunch and from there to the hotel is approximately 40 minutes.Xihuacan Archaeology Tour includes visit to the Xihuacan Site Museum which houses about 800 objects, that includes: work in ocean shells, ceramic, obsidian vases, bell necklaces, copper axes, stone artifacts and granite carved stones.Then you will visit the ball court. The ball court is the place where they played the ball game. Linked to religion, the ball game ritual was one of the main activities in pre-Hispanic cities, the ball game was associated directly to the human sacrifice. The next stop will be at pyramid name Edificio B, which was build out of bricks on the inside and modeling clay on the outside.Next you will visit the rural community name Soledad de Maciel, where the villagers built houses on top of what it used to be the neighborhood of the high-class citizens during the Pre-Columbian Period.Go to a beautiful lagoon that flows into the ocean, where there is always a nice ocean breeze, at this beautiful scenario you will have a great lunch which consist of one of the following choices: Shrimp on garlic sauce or breaded Fish filet on garlic sauce or bread or on the grill Chicken fajitas or chicken on the grill or chicken breadedAll of the dishes come with guacamole & chips, sope, salsa, hand made tortillas and beans. With lunch you get a beer or a soft drink or coconut milk.The transportation will be an air-conditioned, very comfortable 14 passenger van.After lunch you will be transported back to your hotel in Ixtapa Zihuatanejo.
Las Gatas Kayaking and Snorkeling Tour
You will be pickup at the lobby of your hotel, to be transfer to the Zihuatanejo Bay; the drive will take about 20 minutes. When you get to La Ropa beach you will get on a kayak and paddle to the sea wall of Las Gatas Beach, after 25 minutes on the kayak you will get to the shore. Once on the beach you will have a cold beer or water and will give ourselves a chance to relax for a few minutes. After the break you will have the chance to snorkel for about 1 hour starting from shore into the underwater sea wall where you will find hermit crabs, tropical fish, coral reef formations, different types of sea urchins, star fish, sea cucumbers and also an artificial coral in the shape of a bell. During the snorkeling you will also have the opportunity to see a statue of Jesus Crises Under water. While you snorkel there will be a tour guide showing you all of the beautiful under water marine life in Las Gatas Bay. Your tour also includes a great lunch that will be served after the snorkeling, the lunch will consist of one of the following choices: Fish filet on the grill with garlic or fish filet Breaded Chicken fajitas or chicken on the grill. Shrimp in garlic or shrimp breaded. Cheese quesadillas. All the dishes come with rice, salad and guacamole with chips. After you have lunch you will have time to relax for about 1 hour and 45 minutes and then we will kayak back to the starting point, from there you will transport back to your hotel in Ixtapa or Zihuatanejo. You will be picked up in you hotel in Ixtapa hotel district number 1 at 9:00 A.M or from the hotel district number 2 at 8:30am The tour will be over around 3:30 P.M.
Private Ixtapa and Zihuatanejo City Tour
At 9am, meet your personal guide in the lobby of your Ixtapa or Zihuatanejo hotel. With just your private group, step into an air-conditioned luxury vehicle to begin your customized half-day exploration of the area. Drive down Playa Linda Boulevard to see the Ixtapa bicycle path, then cruise through the Punta Ixtapa residential area and the hotel district.Next, spot crocodiles, lagoon turtles, birds, and iguanas as you pass the Playa Linda animal preserve. Head to the yacht club and the Marina golf course for a photo-op, then continue to the only Catholic church in Ixtapa. Past that, stop at a lookout point for panoramic views of Ixtapa. In Zihuatanejo, visit the town square, the pier, and the church; then go to an authentic Mexican farmer's market. Get a cultural lesson on the way Mexicans do their market shopping, see the different vegetables grown in the area, and browse the colorful stalls. Stop for lunch if you like at a restaurant in Zihuatanejo (for an additional expense), and receive undivided attention from your guide during the entire tour. The tour concludes when you're dropped back off at your hotel around 1pm.
Ixtapa Island Tour
You will be picked up at the lobby of your hotel in Ixtapa or Zihuatanejo to be transferred to the pier in the north part of Ixtapa. The drive will be through the impeccable Playa Linda Boulevard and it will take about 20 minutes to get to the pier. During the drive the tour guide will provide you with a lot of good information about the area. After the drive there will be a 5 minute walk to get to the pier, you will then get on the panga boat. The boat ride to the island will take approximately 10 minutes. The boat will have a roof so that you don’t get sunburn while navigating to the island. At the island you will walk for 5 minutes from Cuachalalate beach over the hill to Coral beach, you will have a chance to take a beautiful picture of the Coral Beach from a look out point. Once you get to the Coral Beach there will be tables, chairs and lounge chairs for you to put your belongings in a safe place. You will have about 2 hours and 30 minutes to swim and relax, read a book, have a massage or maybe rent a snorkel equipment to explore the marine life on the coral reef. You will have lunch around 1:30pm. If you decide to stay on Coral beach for lunch you can be served lunch there OR you can move to Varadero Beach, that way you get to see all 3 beaches that there are at Ixtapa Island. For lunch you will get one of the following choices: Chicken on the grill or breaded or chicken fajitas. Fish on the grill or breaded or on garlic sauce. Shrimp on garlic sauce or breaded. Cheese quesadillas. All of the dishes come with rice and salad as well as beer or soft drink. You will be taken back to the main land and be shown some crocodiles, iguanas, lagoon turtles and beautiful birds in a completely natural habitat. After the visit to the natural habitat you will transported back to your hotel in Ixtapa or Zihuatanejo.
Las Gatas Beach Tour
You will be pickup at the lobby of your hotel, to be transferred to the Zihuatanejo Bay; the drive will take about 20 minutes. When you get to the Zihuatanejo Main Pier you will get on the boat and ride for about 15 minutes to the Las Gatas Bay. Once you get to the beach you have a nice palapa shelter with lounge chairs where you cab relax, enjoy the view and the nice ocean breeze. At the Las Gatas Bay you can do water sports such as: Snorkeling, scuba diving, banana boat ride or maybe get a massage for an extra fee. The tour includes a great lunch that will consist of one of the following choices: Fish filet on the grill Chicken fajitas or chicken on the grill. Cheese quesadillas. All of the dishes come with rice, salad and guacamole with chips. Lunch is served between 1-1:30pm. After lunch you will have time to relax or maybe take a 15 minute walk to the end of the beach. You will be taken back on the boat to the Zihuatanejo Main Pier around 3:30pm. Ffrom there you will be transported back to your hotel in Ixtapa or Zihuatanejo.
Shared Arrival Transfer: Ixtapa Airport to Hotels
When you land at Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo International Airport, bypass the taxi line and meet your professional driver for your shared transfer service. Take a seat in the comfortable air-conditioned minivan and relax during the ride. You’ll be dropped off right at your hotel in Ixtapa or Zihuatanejo. When making a booking, you will need to provide your flight and hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantly, and you will be given a travel voucher to present to the driver.Don’t forget to book transfer service back to the airport when your vacation ends!Note: Click on the 'View additional info' below to ensure your hotel is included in the drop-off zone.