Ixtapa Island Tour

You will be picked up at the lobby of your hotel in Ixtapa or Zihuatanejo to be transferred to the pier in the north part of Ixtapa. The drive will be through the impeccable Playa Linda Boulevard and it will take about 20 minutes to get to the pier. During the drive the tour guide will provide you with a lot of good information about the area. After the drive there will be a 5 minute walk to get to the pier, you will then get on the panga boat. The boat ride to the island will take approximately 10 minutes. The boat will have a roof so that you don’t get sunburn while navigating to the island. At the island you will walk for 5 minutes from Cuachalalate beach over the hill to Coral beach, you will have a chance to take a beautiful picture of the Coral Beach from a look out point. Once you get to the Coral Beach there will be tables, chairs and lounge chairs for you to put your belongings in a safe place. You will have about 2 hours and 30 minutes to swim and relax, read a book, have a massage or maybe rent a snorkel equipment to explore the marine life on the coral reef. You will have lunch around 1:30pm. If you decide to stay on Coral beach for lunch you can be served lunch there OR you can move to Varadero Beach, that way you get to see all 3 beaches that there are at Ixtapa Island. For lunch you will get one of the following choices: Chicken on the grill or breaded or chicken fajitas. Fish on the grill or breaded or on garlic sauce. Shrimp on garlic sauce or breaded. Cheese quesadillas. All of the dishes come with rice and salad as well as beer or soft drink. You will be taken back to the main land and be shown some crocodiles, iguanas, lagoon turtles and beautiful birds in a completely natural habitat. After the visit to the natural habitat you will transported back to your hotel in Ixtapa or Zihuatanejo.