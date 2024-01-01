Playa Las Perlas

Cancún

A small beach with a great kids’ playground, bathrooms and free palapa-topped tables. Access just north of the Holiday Inn Cancun Arenas.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Aerial of a path between palm trees on Isla Contoy.

    Parque Nacional Isla Contoy

    23.5 MILES

    A white sand beach with manta rays gliding through the shimmering turquoise waters. No hotels. No nightclubs. No roads or cars of any kind. It’s hard to…

  • Museo Maya de Cancún

    Museo Maya de Cancún

    5.97 MILES

    Surrounded by dense tropical forest, the contemporary Museo Maya de Cancún is a welcome respite from the beach and buffet lines of the neighboring high…

  • Destroyed jetty on a white sandy beach at Isla Blanca.

    Isla Blanca

    15.56 MILES

    Driving down a narrow sand road, the turquoise Caribbean on one side, the glimmering Laguna Chacmuchuch on the other, you feel like you’re a thousand…

  • Playa Garrafón

    Playa Garrafón

    6.29 MILES

    Head to this beach for excellent snorkeling. It's 6.5km from the tourist center. A cab costs M$100.

  • San Miguelito

    San Miguelito

    6.11 MILES

    You don't have to leave the Zona Hotelera to find Mayan culture in Cancún. Before the beach umbrellas, resorts, banana boats and  Spanish conquistadors…

  • Mexico, Quintana Roo State, Riviera Maya, Cancun, Playa Delfines

    Playa Delfines

    6.81 MILES

    Unfolding from the base of a mild seaside bluff, Playa Delfines is one of the most scenic beaches in Cancún. A languid stretch of sand with turquoise…

  • Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres

    Playa Norte

    7.74 MILES

    Once you reach Playa Norte, the island’s main beach, you won’t want to leave. Its warm, shallow waters are the color of blue raspberry syrup and the beach…

Nearby Cancún attractions

1. Plaza de Toros

1.45 MILES

Built into the Plaza de Toros are several bars, some with music, that draw a largely local crowd.

2. Avenida Náder

1.52 MILES

This avenue one block east of Avenida Tulum has emerged as one of the Centro's top restaurant and bar zones.

3. Playa Langosta

1.59 MILES

In the middle of the north end of Zona Hotelera, Playa Langosta is a gem of a place for swimming. Facing Bahía de Mujeres, the beach is coated with Cancún…

4. Avenida Tulum

1.62 MILES

Cancún's main north–south thoroughfare is Avenida Tulum, a wide boulevard lined with banks, shopping centers and restaurants.

5. Playa Pez Volador

1.66 MILES

Popular with families for its calm, shallow foreshore. There’s free parking (but tip the guys ‘minding’ your car). Access is by the huge flagpole flying…

6. Kilometer Zero

1.67 MILES

A favorite spot for Cancun athletes. Set where the Zona Hotelera meets Cancún Centro, Kilometer Zero has a lush green outdoor gym in the middle of the…

7. Parque de las Palapas

1.76 MILES

An outdoor venue for free concerts, dance performances and other cultural events. Vendors sell affordable snacks on and around the square.

8. Playa Tortugas

2.42 MILES

One of the busiest beaches around, with loud music, cheap restaurants, deck chair and umbrella hire. Access from the ferry terminal, where there is free…