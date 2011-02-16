Brijuni National Park Full Day Sailing Trip from Pula - Fully Catered

The day on-board the sailing yacht begins at 9 am with a welcome briefing, introducing your hosts, the yacht, and outlining some safety aspects.Our sailing route will be dependent upon wind direction and weather conditions but will allow you to enjoy the scenery and will include visits to beautiful bays, which are often difficult to reach by road. Once at anchor, you will be able to swim and snorkel in the crystal clear waters and then enjoy complimentary drinks. Our guests are more than welcome to join in sailing the yacht or just sit back, relax and enjoy the experience. You will set sail from Pula main port in the morning and sailing through Pulska luka. Passing near island Andrija, stopping around Sveti Jerolim, Ganga, Galija, Mali and Veliki Brijuni. You will stop for a swim in a natural bay just before entering to Brijuni, so you will have the opportunity for short snack as well as swimming.The sightseeing tour on Brijuni National Park is not included in the price but it is optional choice and it includes: a ride by tourist train, visit to the remains of the Roman villa rustics from the I century B.C. in the bay of Verige, and the safari park which breeds the following animals: zebra, Somali sheep, zebu (the holy east Indian humped ox), dromedary, llama and elephant.The tour also includes visits to the Church of St. German with permanent exhibition of copies of frescoes and Glagolitic writings from Istra. Those who will not go to Brijuni National Park will stay in natural bay swimming, snorkeling, having fun,...Later, we will all together anchor and serve a delicious lunch in the cockpit (those that have chosen that option), which will be freshly prepared. Lunch will be accompanied by premium local and international wines, beers and soft drinks of your choice. The rest of the day is up to you; more sailing, more swimming, more relaxing, or a snooze on our comfortable deck cushions. The yacht has a shower on the swimming platform if you wish to freshen up. We will return to harbor, serving our sailing cocktails, concluding your day on the beautiful Adriatic at 5 pm. Your skipper is also sailing instructor so he will give some sailing lesson and you will be able to drive the yacht (if you wish).