Lie Sheng Gong Temple

Pahang & Tioman Island

The caretaker of this Chinese temple will politely inform you that, although the temple itself is not old, the statue within it is over 1,000 years old.

  • Pahang Art Museum

    Pahang Art Museum

    22.44 MILES

    This museum's collection is housed in an attractive colonial-era building just north of the Padang. The museum focuses on the state's culture, history and…

  • Istana Leban Tunggal

    Istana Leban Tunggal

    0.26 MILES

    This abandoned and much forlorn (there's a tree growing from its roof) two-storey wood and stone palace was built in 1935. With unusual twin yellow…

  • Royal Pahang Polo Club

    Royal Pahang Polo Club

    0.89 MILES

    One of Malaysia's historic polo clubs, this huge and verdant polo field is located next to Istana Abu Bakar; if you've a car, it's well worth driving…

  • Museum Sultan Abu Bakar

    Museum Sultan Abu Bakar

    0.51 MILES

    This museum is housed in a building constructed by the British in 1929. Exhibits are largely about the Pahang royal family, with other displays featuring…

  • Beserah Beach

    Beserah Beach

    24.49 MILES

    This long beach is a lovely place to catch the sunrise and watch large crabs scuttling at high speed over the sands in the twilight. There are several…

  • Masjid Sultan Ahmad Shah

    Masjid Sultan Ahmad Shah

    22.42 MILES

    The east coast’s most impressive and imposing mosque presides regally over the Padang. At night it’s a magical sight with its illuminated spires and…

  • Sultan Abdullah Mosque Museum

    Sultan Abdullah Mosque Museum

    0.63 MILES

    This magnificently restored, snow-white mosque dates to 1929 and is fronted by a photogenic rectangle of water. The museum housed within contains an…

  • Galeri Pengangkutan Air

    Galeri Pengangkutan Air

    0.46 MILES

    This place just over the bridge displays traditional Malaysian watercraft – look out for the fabulously carved craft with the head of a mythical beast.

5. Pekan Lama

0.65 MILES

Behind Sultan Abdullah Mosque stands this old tower fashioned from wood and stone.

6. Abu Bakar Mosque

0.67 MILES

Abu Bakar Mosque is crowned with gold domes. Non-Muslims are not allowed to enter.

