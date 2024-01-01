This table mountain is unmissable as you approach Tuléar down the RN7, about 10km from town. There’s a relatively easy trail to the top, which takes about 20 minutes to climb, and is a great place to watch the sunset. Go early or late in summer. For Ar40,000 you can hire a taxi in town to take you here and the nearby arboretum.
La Table
The Great Reef
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.94 MILES
This is the one must-see attraction in Tuléar. Essentially a 400,000-sq-metre distillation of the entire spiny forest in one place, it's a fantastic…
20.72 MILES
This is a 0.6-sq-km spiny forest full of baobab trees and some birds. There are two circuits, one of 45 minutes to an hour and the other of 1½ to two…
12.67 MILES
On the west side of the road, 12km north of Tuléar, a sign directs you to the Mangrove Information Center a 2-sq-km wetland complex created by Honko, a…
20.79 MILES
Near Reniala Nature Reserve, this 70,000-sq-metre park protects over 1000 radiated and spider tortoises. A guided tour of the grounds (in English) tells…
6.98 MILES
This small, three-room museum is run by the local university and features exhibits on local culture, an elephant-bird egg and other oddities, including an…
