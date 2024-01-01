La Table

The Great Reef

This table mountain is unmissable as you approach Tuléar down the RN7, about 10km from town. There’s a relatively easy trail to the top, which takes about 20 minutes to climb, and is a great place to watch the sunset. Go early or late in summer. For Ar40,000 you can hire a taxi in town to take you here and the nearby arboretum.

