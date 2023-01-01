On the west side of the road, 12km north of Tuléar, a sign directs you to the Mangrove Information Center a 2-sq-km wetland complex created by Honko, a Belgian NGO. The main attraction is a 1.5km wooden boardwalk. It’s a nice place to stretch your legs on the way north, with a trail through the mangroves, educational placards and a lovely tower overlooking a river. Guided tours of between 2km and 4km, and one to three hours in duration, are excellent.