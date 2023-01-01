Camp Andrafiamena Andavakoera

Located 60km south of Diego Suarez, then 20km east, this camp is perched on a ridge overlooking the rainforest. This is the last refuge of the black sifakas (Propithecus perrieri) and guides lead walks to see them (2½ hours Ar15,000), to a natural pool (five hours, Ar25,000) and other circuits to the tsingy and caves. The nearby village of Anjakahely is famous for its perfumed rice. Bungalows are very comfortable, with nets and bathrooms, and meals are available (menu Ar35,000).

Turn off the RN6 at the village of Marotaolana, 80km south of Diego Suarez and 64km northeast of Ambilobe. The badly rutted road from Marotaolana to Anjakahely will take about 30 minutes in a 4WD in dry season (April to November).

Bookings can be made at the Association Fanamby in Diego Suarez.