Loky Manambato Protected Area

Founded to protect flora and fauna and to support local villages, Loky Manambato's forests spectacularly host around 1000 critically endangered golden-crowned Tattersalli sifakas. This reserve is managed by the Malagasy NGO Fanamby. Hire an official guide through the Friendly Camp website (www.friendlycamp) or the Fanamby office in Diego Suarez and note that they take a maximum of five people. Set out early, as the lemurs sleep during the heat of the day. Best of all, stay overnight at Camp Tattersalli.